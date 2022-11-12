Hawkeye Football: Iowa vs Wisconsin Game Thread

It is game day inside historic Kinnick Stadium once again!

After a week away from the friendly confines, the Hawkeyes are back home to salute our veterans. Iowa will be sporting an alternative all-black uniform loom today, complete with the red, white and blue tiger hawk on one side with the other side blank to honor our fallen veterans.

And what better opponent for a Veteran’s Day showdown than our cousins from Wisconsin? The Badgers come to Iowa City riding a similar 2-game winning streak after their season got off to a bumpy start, culminating in the firing of head coach Paul Chryst. Now defensive coordinator and interim head coach Jim Leonhard is looking for his first road win at the helm.

It comes at a critical juncture with today’s winner riding shotgun beside Illinois for the Big Ten West title. The loser is effectively eliminated while the winner lives to fight another day.

Which team will win the rushing battle and all but assure themselves a victory in this series between smart mouth programs? Can the Hawkeyes reverse the recent trends and keep the turnovers down? Or will the Badgers ride Braelon Allen to their fifth win in the last six trips to Kinnick?

We’re about to have all our questions answered as the Hawkeyes host the Badgers to keep their Big Ten West hopes alive!

Here’s one last reminder on the details for today’s game:

Date: Saturday, November 12th

Time: 2:30 pm CT

Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers (5-4, 3-3) at Iowa Hawkeyes (5-4, 3-3)

Location: Kinnick Stadium - Iowa City, IA

TV: FS1

Updated Weather Forecast: cloudy with temps in the low-30s, 5% chance of rain with 15mph winds

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Iowa -1, O/U 35.5

Don’t forget to tune in to @BHGP on Twitter after the game as we break down all of the day’s events, including what went right, what went wrong and what we’re drinking, live and uncut on Twitter Spaces.

Go Hawks!