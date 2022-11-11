Iowa vs. Wisconsin: Updated Vegas Line + Weather Update

Weather Update

Last week, the one-word forecast was “woof.” We can use that again, as tomorrow’s forecast in Iowa City looks COLD. Anyone sitting in the south end zone, get ready for the wind to be in your face for 3+ hours.

We’re at that “the weather is going to suck” portion of the season. Next week’s forecast in Minneapolis looks similarly cold. It’s here, so lean into it, I guess.

Vegas Movement

Our friends at DraftKings had this line at Wisconsin -1.5 when I wrote this around 7:00 this morning. It’s held around that neighborhood all week...until JP alerted me that the line moved between 7:00 and 10:50 this morning to IOWA -1. Sharps moving the line? Injury news that we don’t know yet? Vegas knows something. They always know. The over/under of 35.5 remains unchanged, but that seems a little high given neither offense has been amazing and the weather is going to be cold and windy. Again - the weather is going to suck.

Line: Iowa -1 (-110/-110)

Over/Under: 35.5 (-110/-110)

Wager at your own risk!

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.