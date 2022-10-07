BOILERHONK’S WEEK 6 PONKS

Two weeks ago was a not fun 2-3 as I spent the day soaking up one of three available to us on Sanibel Island* before heading to the Iowa watch party in Ft. Myers. It was a blast, relatively speaking. But that was 2 Hawkeye offensive touchdowns ago and the time I normally spend punching out this column last week was used shepherding a 2-year-old onto a couple planes, the second of which featured Alabama’s security team.

I didn’t have the guts to ask why they weren’t on the chartered flight but have to respect the two gentlemen hanging out in the back of the plane with me & my son. They both got a fair amount of shut-eye while the kid was hooting and hollering the 10% of the time he wasn’t zoned out to recorded episodes of Bluey. Hot take is that it’s simply a very vocal minority of flyers who are anti-kids-on-planes. Hotter take: fathers get more leeway with rambunctious kids than mothers do! Everyone was so nice to me!

BTW, you can donate to the Red Cross efforts to help those affected by Hurricane Ian here.

Michigan -17 vs. Maryland, -1.1u

Minnesota at Michigan State OVER 50, -1.1u

Iowa at Rutgers UNDER 34, -1.1u

Ohio State -19 vs. Wisconsin, +1u

Miami (OH) at Northwestern UNDER 50, +1u

Last week: 2-3-0 (-1.3u)

Running:

5-7-1 ATS (-2.7u)

1-2 ML (+1.5u)

8-3-1 O/U (+4.7u)

14-12-2 Overall (+3.5u)

That Northwestern win is keeping me afloat!

All* lines courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 6 Lines

Total agreement regarding this week’s slate:

The answer is "Sunday". https://t.co/Wi01rghMRn — Alex Gookin (@_AlexGookin) October 6, 2022

Truthering Michigan will have to wait another week, as they’re a blistering 21-5 against the spread as road favorites under Jim Harbaugh and Indiana is an opposite-of-blistering 3-11-1 ATS as home dogs under Tom Allen. To add some more fun (yikes!), the over is 12-3 when IU faced with the same filters. Michigan -22.5 & OVER 59

Under Jeff Brohm, the over is just 7-17 in Purdue road games. They’re also 9-4 against the spread when road dogs but I’ve been burned by the Boilers twice before this season. Is the third time a charm?? Purdue +3 & UNDER 59

The under is 4-16 when Northwestern is a home dog following a loss under Pat Fitzgerald. Respectfully: Do we really believe it’ll be Jim Leonhard who frees up Graham Mertz offensively? This game is gonna be an ugly rock fight. UNDER 44.5

Truthering Michigan State is in full force. Something that scares me, though, is they’re 3-3 straight up under Mel Tucker as the home underdog but the three wins came against Penn State & Michigan in their golden 2021 campaign and Northwestern in the 2020 season. Ohio State -27 & OVER 65

As far as the coup de grace (a phrase I am CERTAIN Bret Bielema and Kirk Ferentz have never used in any context) of this illustrious week six slate, I have no bets. Honestly, I see this one going any which way. A game in the 20s buoyed by defensive scores to send it over? Never seen that before! (/end sarcasm) Couple numbers at odds with each other: Iowa is also 0-3 against the spread over the last five years coming off a loss as a road underdog and Illinois is 2-6 straight up following a win under Bert, though they were favored in just one of those games.

Open Future Bets:

Northwestern OVER 4 - 1u to win 1

Nebraska UNDER 7.5 - 1.1u to win 1

Penn State UNDER 8.5 - 1.15u to win 1

Purdue OVER 7.5 - 1u to win 1.2

Purdue WIN Big Ten - 0.5u to win 14 (forgot about these in the prior two weeks)

Michigan WIN Big Ten - 1u to win 6.5