Illinois vs. Iowa: Updated Vegas Line + Weather Update

Weather Update

We’re looking at another nice night for college football. Frankly, I’m happy the game is being played on October 8 and not October 29, when weather in that part of the country is incredibly volatile (though when I checked the forecast this morning, there was a freeze watch in the Champaign area). Fortunately, this will not be one of those weird weekends. Temps look nice with kickoff in the high 50s and little wind. Which is great, because that stadium can be a wind tunnel on the wrong day (I went to the Iowa-Illinois game in 2004 and it was near-impossible doing anything going toward one end of the field. Made for tough tailgating too). I’d bring a jacket or sweatshirt for later in the evening, but otherwise, this looks pretty good.

Vegas Movement

This line has held steady on DraftKings at Iowa +3.5, and we’re still there today. The over/under has taken a dip though, down to 36.5. Great - rock fight time!

Line: Iowa +3.5 (-110/-110)

Over/Under: 36.5 (-11/-110)

