The Pants Party Takes a Buyout

We’re still doing a podcast! Sometimes. And I usually forget to make a post about it. But in honor of Paul Chryst getting $18mm or whatever to not work, I’m writing this up during my own working hours.

Get ready for a GoFundme post after I get fired!

We mostly talk about Wisconsin firing a guy who won an Orange Bowl a few years ago and why or why not it’s their Bo Pelini/Frank Solich moment.

There’s also chatter of the Michigan game and why I hate this season.

At least Iowa didn’t lose to Kansas! That would SUCK.