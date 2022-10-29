BOILERHONK’S WEEK 9 PONKS

We’re there. Fade territory is upon us after a 2-5 week brings me to a negative balance on the year. Purdue, Minnesota, and Maryland are all on my poop list but really, it should be myself on that list. When a team has a backup quarterback and/or is playing in a place they haven’t won since the mid-aughts, don’t bet them! Walk me through the streets of King’s Landing with this behind me.

Iowa at Ohio State UNDER 49.5, -1.1u

Ohio State -30 v Iowa, +1u

Rutgers -3 v Indiana, +1u

Purdue +1.5 at Wisconsin, -1.1u

Maryland -14 v Northwestern, -1.1u

Minnesota +4.5 at Penn State, -1.1u

Minnesota at Penn State UNDER 43, -1.1u

Last week: 2-5-0 (-3.5u)

Running:

10-13-1 ATS (-4.3u)

1-2 ML (+1.5u)

11-10-1 O/U (+0u)

22-25-2 Overall (-2.8u)

The good news is that I’m in Las Vegas, a town which has seen plenty of schmucks like me have success. Wait, what’s that? I’m just now learning where they got the money to build these really tall hotels.

Week 9 Lines

Ohio State Buckeyes -14.5 | -580 at Penn State Nittany Lions +440 | O/U 60.5

Rutgers Scarlet Knights +14 | +450 at Minnesota Golden Gophers -600 | O/U 40.5

Illinois Fighting Illini -7 | -280 at Nebraska Cornhuskers +235 | O/U 50.5

Northwestern Wildcats +11 | +350 at Iowa Hawkeyes -435 | O/U 37.5

Michigan State Spartans +23 | +1100 at Michigan Wolverines -2100 | O/U 55

Games are 10-2-1 on the over during Ryan Day’s tenure as Ohio State’s head coach where they’re playing a conference road game. OVER 60.5

Too many points for a salty Scarlet Knights defense. Rutgers +14

Illinois extends their “salt the earth” march to the Pacific with a stop in Lincoln. Illinois -7

I’m not saying Northwestern is better than Iowa but as of Wednesday, Kirk Ferentz was still miffed by a columnist’s tone, a totally normal thing for a 67-year-old to be concerned with. The last time Pat Fitzgerald lost in Kinnick Stadium, Jake Rudock was Iowa’s QB. The under is 11-3-1 when Iowa is a double-digit home favorite since 2017. Northwestern +350 and UNDER 37.5

Too many weird things happen in Michigan State/Michigan games for the Spartans to actually lose this thing by more than 23 points. MSU +23

Open Future Bets:

Northwestern OVER 4 - 1u to win 1

Nebraska UNDER 7.5 - 1.1u to win 1

Penn State UNDER 8.5 - 1.15u to win 1

Purdue OVER 7.5 - 1u to win 1.2

Purdue WIN Big Ten - 0.5u to win 14

Michigan WIN Big Ten - 1u to win 6.5