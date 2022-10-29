Hawkeye Football: Iowa vs Northwestern Game Thread

It’s game time in Iowa City once again! After three weeks without football inside historic Kinnick Stadium, the Hawkeyes have returned home for a homecoming showdown with the Northwestern Wildcats.

In a wild twist of fate, the loser of today’s matchup will find themselves in last place in the Big Ten West. However, win or lose both teams will remain in the hunt for the Big Ten West title. This despite having decidedly losing records both in the conference and overall and both coming into the weekend riding long losing streaks.

Pat Fitzgerald has had Kirk Ferentz’s number over the years, and even year Northwestern has won the West the last two times. But Ferentz finds himself with his back against the wall and fighting not just for his legacy, but for his family. It’s set to be a wild one, if not a pretty one, as the Hawkeyes face off with the Wildcats.

Here’s one last reminder on the details for today’s game:

Date: Saturday, October 29th

Time: 2:30 pm CT

Matchup: Northwestern Wildcats (1-6, 1-3) at Iowa Hawkeyes (3-4, 1-3)

Location: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA

TV: ESPN2

Weather Forecast: sunny with temps in the low-60s, 0% chance of rain

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Iowa -11, O/U 37.5

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Don’t forget to tune in to @BHGP on Twitter after the game as we break down all of the day’s events, including what went right, what went wrong and what we’re drinking, live and uncut on Twitter Spaces.

The usual rules apply. Play nice in the comments. That means no personal attacks, keep the politics to your yard signs and please don’t feed the trolls. Report any spambots and enjoy the game!

Go Hawks!