How to watch Iowa vs. Northwestern + Updated Line and Weather

After nearly a month away, the Iowa Hawkeyes are set to return home to take on the Northwestern Wildcats on homecoming in Iowa City!
The Hawkeyes are reeling after having their lunch money stolen in Columbus a week ago to extend their current losing streak to three games. Now they come home to historic Kinnick Stadium looking to turn things around for their season. But they’ll need to look better than they did in their last home matchup when they fell at the hands of the Michigan Wolverines.
This week, however, there is no top-5 team coming to Kinnick. Instead, Iowa gets to face off with a team perhaps reeling even more than the Hawkeyes. Northwestern comes into this matchup having lost their last seven games since taking down the Nebraska Cornhuskers in week one. That is to say, the Wildcats have not won a game this season when playing in this country.
The Hawkeyes look to turn things around in their season while continuing that trend for Northwestern in Kinnick today. As we prepare for kickoff, here’s a reminder of the details for today’s matchup:
Date: Saturday, October 29th
Time: 2:30 pm CT
Matchup: Northwestern Wildcats (1-6, 1-3) at Iowa Hawkeyes (3-4, 1-3)
Location: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA
TV: ESPN2
Weather Forecast: sunny with temps in the low-60s, 0% chance of rain
DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Iowa -11, O/U 37.5
