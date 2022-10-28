Iowa vs. Northwestern: Updated Vegas Line + Weather Update

Weather Update

This is going to be an absolutely perfect afternoon for college football. By 2:30, temperatures will be in the low 60s with a very light breeze out of the southeast at 6 miles per hour. Legitimately perfect for October 29.

Bring a jacket for your early morning tailgating activities, then ditch that crap late morning. This is amazing weather. Enjoy it - you’ll certainly enjoy it more than the game!

Vegas Movement

Our friends at DraftKings have this line at Iowa -11, while the over/under has seen some dramatic movement - what was a hilarious over/under of 31.5 has ballooned all the way to 37.5. Question - has ANYONE watched these offenses? Northwestern is starting an inexperienced player at quarterback against this Iowa defense, which is championship-level. Iowa hadn’t named a starter as of Tuesday and, well, we know all of the stats around that side of the ball. Last, last, last. 37.5 is...generous.

Line: Iowa -11 (-110/-110)

Over/Under: 37.5 (-110/-110)

Wager at your own risk - I’m not going anywhere near this game.

