Hawkeye Football: Iowa at Ohio State Game Thread

It’s been nine years since the Buckeyes have beaten the Hawkeyes, but it last happened in The Horseshoe. That’s where Iowa travels today to take on Ohio State, looking for their first win in Columbus in 31 seasons.

Iowa comes into today’s matchup after stewing on a 9-6 road loss at Illinois two weeks ago and staring at a stretch of make or break games coming up. For the Buckeyes, it’s playoff implications on the line. The second-ranked team in the nation is looking for style points as they hope to stay undefeated and in line to bring a national championship back to the Big Ten.

Will we see a flashback to 2017 when the Iowa offense looked magical? Or will this be yet another offensive performance for the Hawkeye O? Can this elite Iowa defense hold up over the course of four quarters against one of the best offenses in the nation? Or will the slew of 4- and 5-star talents on the other side of the ball emerge victorious?

Those questions and many more will be answered soon enough as the Hawkeyes take on the Buckeyes from Columbus.

Here’s one last reminder on the details for today’s game:

Date: Saturday, October 22nd

Time: 11:00 am CT

Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes (3-3, 1-2) at Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0)

Location: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH

TV: FOX

Weather Forecast: mostly sunny with temps in the low-60s, 5% chance of rain

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Ohio State -30, O/U 49

