BOILERHONK’S WEEK 8 PONKS

I think life would be easier if I were SUCKING and could do the “fade me bit” but I’m close enough to .500 week to week that I can’t bring myself to mail these picks in. I most certainly CAN bring myself to burying this in the late evening after putting my son down to bed, though. Love a good Friday picks dump.

Penn State at Michigan UNDER 49, -1.1u

Minnesota -6.5 at Illinois, -1.1u

Minnesota at Illinois UNDER 39.5, -1.1u

Maryland at Indiana OVER 62.5, +1u

Wisconsin -7 at Michigan State, -1.1u

Wisconsin at Michigan State OVER 49.5, +1u

Nebraska +14 at Purdue, +1u

Last week: 3-4-0 (-1.4u)

Running:

8-10-1 ATS (-3.0u)

1-2 ML (+1.5u)

11-8-1 O/U (+2.2u)

20-20-2 Overall (+0.7u)

.500. Sad!

Week 8 Lines

The Iowa line just makes me sad because Iowa hasn’t given up 30 points in a regular season games for like 4 years. But this Ohio State team is just so good and the Iowa defense can only do so much. We’re at the point where we need to use the knowledge of this Iowa team for our monetary benefit and ... we’re going Ohio State -30 and UNDER 49.5. After all, the over is just 1-5 in games where Iowa is a road underdog coming off a loss. But maybe I’m putting too much faith in this defense.

Are we in a loser leaves town match with Indiana & Rutgers? IU has States Penn, Ohio, and Michigan after this before the Old Oaken Bucket. Rutgers has Minnesota & Maryland sandwiching Michigan, MSU, and PSU. Rutgers brings IU down in the mud and finishes off Tom Allen. Rutgers -3

Purdue hasn’t won in Madison in 20 years but ... this team is built different. hahahaha But we don’t trust them, a team who has snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, enough to take them straight up. Purdue +1.5

Northwestern is basically Iowa, but in purple. Their defense isn’t nearly as good, though, which is why they’re getting 14 points. Maryland -14

I don’t understand this Minnesota line at all because of their quarterback situation. Then I dial up BETIQ and realize that James Franklin struggles getting his team out of a rut - they’re 2-10-1 against the spread after a loss as a home favorite. The Minnesota D is no joke so it’s going to be a primetime slugfest. Minnesota +4.5 & UNDER 43

Open Future Bets:

Northwestern OVER 4 - 1u to win 1

Nebraska UNDER 7.5 - 1.1u to win 1

Penn State UNDER 8.5 - 1.15u to win 1

Purdue OVER 7.5 - 1u to win 1.2

Purdue WIN Big Ten - 0.5u to win 14 (forgot about these in the prior two weeks)

Michigan WIN Big Ten - 1u to win 6.5