Hawks in the NFL - Week 6

Week 6 in the NFL and Tom Brady is yelling at people. Let’s go!

Tristan Wirfs

Let’s start with our beloved monsters in the trenches this week. Wirfs has had an excellent start to the season. Tampa’s big tackle has yet to allow a sack through 6 games, though Tom Brady is mad at the line, despite him going to New York for a wedding on Friday and not travelling with the team. Appropriate blame! I guess you can do that when you have his resume but, uh, bad look?

Tom Brady having a word with his O-line after a 9-point first half



(via @NFLonFOX) pic.twitter.com/yTjtdFaLdp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 16, 2022

Whatever. People get yelled at. It happens. Really, they should all be pissed off. Tampa is now 3-3 and lost to that banged up and ultimately pretty bad Steelers team that was down to Mitch Trubisky at quarterback. Yes, that guy. Woof.

Tyler Linderbaum

Also in the “kicking ass, taking names” category is Tyler Linderbaum. I noted earlier that Linderbaum suffered a foot injury in training camp and there were fears he would miss the season. Fortunately, the injury was not serious and he missed minimal time.

Linderbaum doesn’t score as well as Wirfs on Pro Football Focus - 82.5 overall for Wirfs, 62.2 for Linderbaum, but then again, PFF doesn’t always make much sense to me - but he also has not allowed a sack through 6 games.

Tyler Linderbaum vs Giants:



• 36 pass blocking snaps

• 0 sacks allowed



The Ravens rookie center hasn’t allowed a single sack yet this season pic.twitter.com/UnBlZN8uoX — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) October 17, 2022

That’s a nice start for the rookie. He was part of a crucial missed snap to Lamar Jackson late in their 24-20 loss to the New York Giants, though I’m only mentioning it because that is 100 percent on Jackson for not catching a snap that was just slightly to his right but about waist-high (and then it’s really 100 percent on Jackson for forcing a completely ridiculous interception as he eluded pressure, a pick that led to the winning touchdown for New York). Maybe just throw this away?

Lamar Jackson with a rare crunch time interception



The Ravens lead the Giants 20-17 with just under 3 minutes to play.pic.twitter.com/GLumo2LIBZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 16, 2022

By the way - Dane Belton registered 6 tackles in that game. Are the Giants actually good? They’re certainly frisky.

Alaric Jackson

Another bright light for former Hawks is Alaric Jackson. The Rams have been gutted by injuries, specifically on the offensive line, but Jackson has helped solidify things with his versatility. The Rams lost left tackle Joe Noteboom in Sunday’s 24-10 win over Carolina, so Jackson shifted from right guard to left tackle. Rams coach Sean McVay had this to say about Jackson postgame, via therams.com:

“I mean I feel sick for Joe Noteboom, but what a stud AJ Jackson was to pivot from right guard to left tackle. He was outstanding all day,” McVay said.

If Sean McVay is falling over himself praising you, you’re doing something right.

George Kittle

Kittle started slow but finished Sunday’s 28-14 loss in Atlanta with 8 receptions for 83 yards on 10 targets. A nice day at the office for Kittle, though that’s another loss for the Niners in a game in which approximately 37 players were hurt. Do they have to go through injury hell every year? Geez.

Noah Fant

Fant also had a solid game in Seattle’s 19-9 win over floundering Arizona. Fant led the Seahawks in receptions and yards, going for 6 receptions and 45 yards on 7 targets. Maybe this will actually work out for Fant? Seattle seemed destined for a “blow it up” moment after trading Russell Wilson to Denver - we’re skipping Broncos Corner this week, because it sucks, no one cares anymore, plus Josey Jewell is hurt - yet here they are stuck in a 3-3 logjam with the Niners and Rams atop the NFC West. With the injury issues both Los Angeles and San Francisco have, can Seattle stay healthy enough to potentially upset things in the West? It feels possible.

Even though I’m talking tight ends in this section, we should mention Fant’s Seattle teammate, Austin Blythe. His wrestling prowess was highlighted at the end of the Arizona win, which always makes me smile. He’s helped Seattle to a 5.3 yards per carry average, good for third in the league.