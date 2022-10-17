Iowa Football: Hawkeyes Release Depth Chart for Matchup with Ohio State

After a very pleasant reprieve from the heartache of Iowa football last weekend, the Hawkeyes are set to take the stage again this Saturday as they travel to Columbus, Ohio to take on The #2 Ohio State Buckeyes seeking their first win in the horseshoe in 31 years. The Buckeyes come into the matchup also feeling fresh after a bye week of their own.

That means Ohio State has had two weeks to prepare for this complex and multi-faceted Iowa offense while also spending time to hammering home for their new crop of 4- and 5-star athletes what can happen if you don’t take Iowa seriously.

Obligatory:

So now, with the Buckeyes setting their eyes on the College Football Playoff prize, Iowa is tasked with trying to do anything on the road that resembles moving the football and try to slow down this unstoppable force of an OSU offense.

Ahead of that task, the Hawkeyes released an “updated” depth chart for this week’s matchup. Why?

Here’s a look at this week’s depth chart. It should look familiar to any Hawkeye fans who have been paying attention.

Noted Notables

Nothing. There is nothing notable about this depth chart because it’s the same one they put out two weeks ago before they lost to freaking Illinois. It’s not like we really expected any changes here, but given the tone of Brian Ferentz a week ago when asked about changing anything about the worst offense in the country, it would have been nice to see a glimmer of hope here.

Perhaps more than anything, it’s notable we continue to see no signs of guys who were previously injured. We had Logan Lee leave for a bit in the matchup with Illinois, but he remains on the depth chart this week. Conversely, guys like Yahya Black, Keagan Johnson and Diante Vines remain absent.

Brian Ferentz remains listed as the team’s offensive coordinator per HawkeyeSports.com. I checked. It remains unclear what exactly he is coordinating given there is no offense.

Iowa is set to kick off with Ohio State at 11am CT on FOX. As with the matchup against Michigan a few weeks ago, this one is set to be the site for the network’s Big Noon Kickoff. Hooray for a national audience.