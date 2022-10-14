BOILERHONK’S WEEK 7 PONKS

Once again, a sub-.500 week. Is Michigan fraudulent? Is it, in fact, the Big 1 + 13 instead of 2 + 12? Will Penn State have something to say this weekend? Why does Purdue continue to try losing games (and me money because the late Maryland TD sent the game over)? Why was Graham Mertz in so long his fourth quarter touchdown pass lost me another bet?

Such is life.

Michigan -22.5 at Indiana, -1.1u

Michigan at Indiana OVER 59, -1.1u

Purdue +3 at Maryland, +1u

Purdue at Maryland UNDER 59, -1.1u

Wisconsin at Northwestern UNDER 44.5, -1.1u

Ohio State -27 at Michigan State, +1u

Ohio State at Michigan State OVER 65, +1u

Last week: 3-4-0 (-1.4u)

Running:

7-8-1 ATS (-1.8u)

1-2 ML (+1.5u)

9-6-1 O/U (+2.4u)

17-16-2 Overall (+2.1u)

That Northwestern win continues to keep me afloat!

All* lines courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 7 Lines

James Franklin is a 50/50 coach against the spread after a bye. I think their extra week combines with Michigan looking ahead a bit to result in an ultimately very low scoring game. Two teams willing to play complementary football but not live and die by it. UNDER 49

Illinois has a great defense, as does Minnesota. Let’s not overthink the under here, even though the over is 7-2 when PJ Fleck is a road favorite. As far as whether Illinois can cover, I’m just not sure they have the juice for a third straight week. Mohamed Ibrahim is back, which aligns nicely with Fleck being 5-2-2 against the spread as a road favorite. Minnesota -6.5 & UNDER 39.5

My favorite number from last week was the over being 12-3 in games where Tom Allen-coached Indiana was a home dog. That’s now 12-4 after Michigan stalled out against the Hoosiers but I like it even more this week, as Maryland is more unbalanced (16th ranked offense and 51st-ranked defense, according to SP+). There was another tasty number which went against the trend last week (IU now 4-11-1 ATS as a home dog under Tom Allen). But Mike Locksley is on the other sideline. OVER 62.5

How bad do you have to be to be a touchdown underdog to a team whose coach is one week into his tenure? Wisconsin sent a message against Northwestern and will do it again against the “more entrenched than Kirk Ferentz” Mel Tucker. Not for nothing, the president with his name on the dotted line of that contract is out! The over is also 5-2 with MSU as a home dog. Wisconsin -7 & OVER 49.5

Respectfully, 14 points is way too many for this Purdue team to lay against any team. Nebraska +14

Open Future Bets:

Northwestern OVER 4 - 1u to win 1

Nebraska UNDER 7.5 - 1.1u to win 1

Penn State UNDER 8.5 - 1.15u to win 1

Purdue OVER 7.5 - 1u to win 1.2

Purdue WIN Big Ten - 0.5u to win 14 (forgot about these in the prior two weeks)

Michigan WIN Big Ten - 1u to win 6.5