Hawkeye Football: Iowa vs #4 Michigan Game Thread

Game time is nearly here as the Iowa Hawkeyes return home to the friendly confines of Kinnick Stadium to take on the Michigan Wolverines in hopes of avenging an embarrassing loss in last year’s Big Ten Championship Game.

The Hawkeyes come in riding a two-game winning streak in which they managed a season-high 27 points in both their last home game against Nevada and their Big Ten opener on the road at Rutgers. Now, Iowa is hoping to win its sixth game against a top-5 opponent in its last seven matchups.

But on the other side of Duke Slater Field, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines look for their first win in Kinnick since 1998 as they hope to keep their Big Ten East division title and College Football Playoff berth hopes alive. The Wolverines are riding high with a perfect 4-0 record and a #4 ranking nationally.

Can the Hawkeyes muddy things up and keep this one a game? Or will the Wolverines replicate their dominating win from a season ago in the title game? We’ll have our answers soon enough as Iowa and Michigan face off in Kinnick!

Here’s one last reminder on the details for today’s game:

Date: Saturday, October 1st

Time: 11:00 am CT

Matchup: Michigan Wolverines (4-0, 1-0) at Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1, 1-0)

Location: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA

TV: FOX

Preliminary Weather Forecast: temps in the mid-60s, 0% chance of rain

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Michigan -10.5, O/U 42

Go Hawks!