Iowa vs. Michigan: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The start to Iowa’s 2022 season has been a bit of a disappointment to many Hawkeye fans. Not because of the record, which at 3-1 is manageable and potential in line with expectations, albeit perhaps a bit frustrating. That frustration stems from how Iowa has gotten to 3-1.

The Hawkeyes slipped out of the gates on the offensive side of the ball and needed all the defense could give them to survive against an FCS opponent. Then they really slipped when the offense again could muster barely enough to be called an offense in a loss to in-state rival Iowa State for the first time in the better part of a decade. But since then, things have taken the smallest of steps forward.

The Hawkeyes got some semblance of an offense going against a very not good Nevada defense in week three before hitting the road to open Big Ten play and again churning out 17 points. Granted, more than half of those came courtesy of the defense, but a Big Ten road win is a Big Ten road win.

Now Iowa faces its biggest challenge of the season with an opportunity to change the narrative. For all the talk of offensive ineptitude, an outburst against undefeated and 4th ranked Michigan to take down a sixth top-5 opponent in the last seven meetings inside Kinnick Stadium would erase the scoreboard in many a fan’s mind. It would also put Iowa in the driver’s seat in the Big Ten West with wiggle room to potentially lose an approaching trip to The Horseshoe against Ohio State and still take home the crown with wins against more manageable teams in the West.

But the Wolverines have plans of their own, including a second straight Big Ten Championship and another trip to the College Football Playoff with hopes of avenging an embarrassing loss a season ago. The Hawkeyes would love to crush another set of dreams inside the friendly confines of Kinnick Stadium.

As we prepare for kickoff, here’s a reminder of the details for today’s matchup:

Date: Saturday, October 1st

Time: 11:00 am CT

Matchup: Michigan Wolverines (4-0, 1-0) at Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1, 1-0)

Location: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA

TV: FOX

Preliminary Weather Forecast: temps in the mid-60s, 0% chance of rain

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Michigan -10.5, O/U 42

Game Prep

**NEW this year: we’ll also be hosting Twitter Spaces before and after the game. Be sure to tune in to @BHGP to get live, up to date news and analysis on things like injuries, warmup reports and more starting at 8am CT. We’ll hop back on live after the final gun to do the victory polka or wallow in our sorrows with you all.**