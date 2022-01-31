Iowa Hawkeyes at Penn State: How to Watch, Updated Game Line + More

The Hawkeyes hit the road for the first of three games in the next seven days, including a pair of road trips. Up first is a trip to State College for their second matchup in ten days. Excellent stuff, as always, from the Big Ten Conference on scheduling.

The Hawkeyes took away a 68-51 victory in a game that felt much closer than the final score. Iowa struggled to score in a game Penn State was able to slow down to the slowest pace of any game for the Hawkeyes this season outside of their win at Virginia in the non-conference. It was Keegan and Kris Murray leading the way in that first matchup, as they combined for 28 points, 12 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 blocks for the Hawkeyes. Now Iowa looks to the Murrays and the rest of the roster to make it a season sweep against the Nittany Lions inside the Bryce Jordan Center.

As we count down to tip off, be sure to check out the full preview of tonight’s matchup courtesy of BoilerHawk.

Here’s a quick reminder on the details for game time:

What: Iowa Hawkeyes (14-6, 4-5) at Penn State Nittany Lions (8-9, 3-6)

Where: Bryce Jordan Center, State College, PA

When: 6:00 PM CT - Monday, January 31st

TV: BTN // Kevin Kugler & Nick Bahe

Stream: Fox Sports Live

Online Radio: HAWKEYE RADIO NETWORK

DraftKings Game Line: Iowa -5, Over/Under 139

If the last matchup is any indication, that over/under is a wee bit high, but it’s hard to know just how many dagger threes a team is going to hit as the shot clock expires. Touch this one at your own risk.

