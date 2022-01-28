Penn State 19, Iowa 13: chaos in Carver

Penn State rode a deeper roster to defeat Iowa in an exciting one that didn’t break our way, 19-13.

The Nits built an early 10-0 lead, but absolutely THRILLING matches from Murin, Young, and Marinelli knotted it back up.

Highlight :

165| THE BULL comes though with the major decision win 10-2! Iowa fights back to tie it up at 10-10.#Hawkeyes #FightForIowa pic.twitter.com/CSERc7UUHp — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) January 29, 2022

Michael Kemerer then got absolutely jobbed in a bout that went into the overtime period, but went to Carter Starocci. Iowa had one last chance at 197, but Max Dean pulled away to give the Nits the win in Iowa City.

Results below:

125: Drew Hildebrandt over Jesse Ybarra (MD 9-0)

133: #1 Roman Bravo-Young over #3 Austin DeSanto (Dec 3-2)

141: #1 Nick Lee over #2 Jaydin Eierman (SV-1 6-4)

149: #10 Max Murin over #15 Beau Bartlett (Dec 4-1)

157: #12 Kaleb Young over Terrell Barraclough (Dec 2-0)

165: #5 Alex Marinelli over #10 Brady Berge (MD 10-2)

174: #1 Carter Starocci over #2 Michael Kemerer (TB-1 2-1)

184: #1 Aaron Brooks over #17 Abe Assad (Dec 8-3)

197: #2 Max Dean over #3 Jacob Warner (Dec 8-3)

285: #5 Anthony Cassioppi over #2 Greg Kerkvliet (Dec 7-2)