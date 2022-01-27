The Pants Party goes into overtime

Hi!
Call the Pants Party a book burning because it’s BACK and dumber than ever.
This week we keep you updated on timely topics such as:
- Georgia’s national championship.
- The NFL playoffs.
- The state of Iowa basketball.
- The state of the Big Ten basketball.
- The state of the Murray’s.
- Pat McCaffery is pretty good.
- One of his teammates is less good.
- We talk about the Iowa football diversity committee stuff.
- We talk about Kirk Ferentz’s contract extension.
- Would you hire a football coach if you knew he was going to go 2-8 against Wisconsin?
- Would you hire him if you knew he’d go to the Big Ten Championship game twice in six years?
