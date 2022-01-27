 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Pants Party goes into overtime

Deuces!

By BenjaminRoss
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Hi!

Call the Pants Party a book burning because it’s BACK and dumber than ever.

This week we keep you updated on timely topics such as:

  • Georgia’s national championship.
  • The NFL playoffs.
  • The state of Iowa basketball.
  • The state of the Big Ten basketball.
  • The state of the Murray’s.
  • Pat McCaffery is pretty good.
  • One of his teammates is less good.
  • We talk about the Iowa football diversity committee stuff.
  • We talk about Kirk Ferentz’s contract extension.
  • Would you hire a football coach if you knew he was going to go 2-8 against Wisconsin?
  • Would you hire him if you knew he’d go to the Big Ten Championship game twice in six years?
  • Sound off below!
  • I mean sound on?

