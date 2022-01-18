Iowa Women’s Basketball Musings

Hawks Come Back Against Nebby

After a slow start in Iowa City that saw the Hawkeyes down 16 points early, the Iowa women’s basketball team scored 27, 26, and 26 points in the second, third, and fourth quarters respectively to beat Nebraska (13-4). The Hawkeyes improved to 10-4 on the season. Nebraska was jacking threes on the day at a very impressive 47% clip. The Hawkeyes attempted a third of those (4-11 / 36%). The difference in the game was Iowa’s free throw shooting. The Hawks got to the line 34 times and made 31 (88.9%). In today’s game of shooting from deep, attacking the basket and drawing fouls has become a lost art. Free throw shooting is also an under-appreciated part of the game. Free throws win basketball games. Always have, always will. From the line Monika Czinano was 9 of 10 and Caitlin Clark was 12 for 12. I don’t see the Hawkeyes losing a game this year if those two get to the line that many times combined and shoot 95%. Both Czinano and Clark scored 31 points apiece on the day. Here is a steal that leads to a Caitlin Clark and-one.

The Hawkeyes have a veteran, extremely consistent group of starters. McKenna Warnock , Kate Martin , and Gabbie Marshall round out the top five.

, , and round out the top five. The Hawkeyes have won three straight conference games. The Hawks sit in third place behind Indiana and Michigan .

and . In conference games the Hawkeyes are averaging 84.8 points and allowing 74.6. Defense will be the determining factor in how this season plays out. The Hawks can score the basketball.

Caitlin Clark continues to put up video game statistics. She’s averaging 25.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and she’s shooting 91% from the free throw line. Clark is shooting just 23% from 3; Many of her shots are from way downtown; this is one area that she can improve upon, but you don’t want to limit this type of player. Shooters shoot. She also does everything else.

Defensively the Hawkeyes need to shore some things up. Nebraska got too many wide-open looks. The Hawks need to do a better job of closing out on shooters and being more aggressive defending ball screens.

Next Up:

The Hawkeyes need to take care of business against the Gophers and that sets up a home matchup against first-place Indiana.

@ Minnesota. Thursday, Jan 20. 7pm

Home vs #6 Indiana. Sunday, Jan 23. 5pm

As always, Go Hawks!