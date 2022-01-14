Tyler Linderbaum declares for NFL draft

After catching wind that guys like Charlie Jones, Riley Moss, and Jack Campbell are sticking around Iowa City for another year, it was only natural to get hit with some bad news Friday morning.

Linderbaum will look to cash in on his consensus all-American status and earn a first day selection in the NFL draft. While centers and guards typically slip past the first and even second rounds, Linderbaum should be among the first interior linemen selected this year. Remember, James Daniels was a second-round pick back in 2018.

Linderbaum is the second offensive lineman from this year’s team to declare, with Kyler Schott announcing his intentions to move on last week. I’m not going to try and guess who will snap the ball next year—Matt Fagan was behind Linderbaum on the two-deeps most of last season, but it’s not hard to imagine another guard or even a younger guy sliding over to fill that spot.

Either way, best of luck to Lindy. Go get paid.