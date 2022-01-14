 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

All Eyes Podcast #33 - Iowa Football Finishes The Season 10-4

New, 1 comment

Rob Donaldson and Thad Nelson recap the Citrus Bowl against Kentucky

By RobDonaldson
Syndication: HawkCentral Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Well...

The 2021-2022 Iowa football season, in a lot of ways, exceeded most people’s expectations yet, at the same time, seemed to leave a lot on that table in the form of heartbreaking losses to both the Purdue Boilermakers and Kentucky Wildcats, which were heartbreaking in their own unique ways.

Despite the mixed bag of emotions that this past college football season delivered, there’s still a lot of optimism regarding Iowa football’s future. However, there’s also an equal number of question marks that still linger. Thad (tnels20) and I will be sure to dive into all of those topics as the offseason continues to roll on, but we want to give all of you a big thank you for supporting the podcast throughout the season!

As always ... go Hawks!

More From Black Heart Gold Pants

Loading comments...