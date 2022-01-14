All Eyes Podcast #33 - Iowa Football Finishes The Season 10-4

Well...

The 2021-2022 Iowa football season, in a lot of ways, exceeded most people’s expectations yet, at the same time, seemed to leave a lot on that table in the form of heartbreaking losses to both the Purdue Boilermakers and Kentucky Wildcats, which were heartbreaking in their own unique ways.

Despite the mixed bag of emotions that this past college football season delivered, there’s still a lot of optimism regarding Iowa football’s future. However, there’s also an equal number of question marks that still linger. Thad (tnels20) and I will be sure to dive into all of those topics as the offseason continues to roll on, but we want to give all of you a big thank you for supporting the podcast throughout the season!

As always ... go Hawks!