Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Kentucky Wildcats: Citrus Bowl Game Thread

It’s nearly game time in Orlando as the Iowa Hawkeyes are set to take on the Kentucky Wildcats in the VRBO Citrus Bowl. Both teams enter the day looking for their fourth consecutive bowl victory.

The Hawkeyes closed out their regular season winners of four straight, but stumbled mightily against Michigan in the Big Ten Championship. The Wildcats finished second in the SEC East after winning their final three regular season games.

Iowa’s offense will need to find some answers and fast after averaging just 23.9 points per game. They’ll need to keep up with a Kentucky offense that scored more than 33 points per game throughout the season. This while Hawkeye fans wait anxiously to find out just who will start at QB (it will be Spencer Petras).

Can Petras finally find a rhythm when the Hawkeyes need it most? Can the offensive line actually keep him clean? And how will the running game look without their star Tyler Goodson, who opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft?

On the other side of the ball, can the ball-hawking Hawkeyes keep up their ways against an offense that’s thrown 12 interceptions this year? How will the absence of Matt Hankins, Terry Roberts and Xavior Williams impact Parker’s bunch?

We’ll get the answers to those questions and so many more as the Hawkeyes kick off their final game of the year against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Date: Saturday, January 1st

Time: 12:00pm CT

Matchup: #22 Kentucky Wildcats (9-3, 5-3) vs. #15 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-3, 8-2)

Location: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

TV: ABC

Streaming: WatchESPN.Com

DraftKings Betting Line: Kentucky -3, O/U 44*

Go Hawks!

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.