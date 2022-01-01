15 Iowa Hawkeyes vs #22 Kentucky Wildcats in the VRBO Citrus Bowl: How to Watch, Updated Betting Line + More

The Iowa Hawkeyes are set to take the field for the final time this season, and the first time in 2022, as they take on the Kentucky Wildcats in the VRBO Citrus Bowl. This marks Iowa’s first matchup with the Wildcats in program history, and their first time back to Orlando since Drew Tate found Warren Holloway to take down LSU in what was then (2005) the Capital One Bowl.

The Hawkeyes come into the matchup looking to bounce back after an abysmal performance in the Big Ten Championship Game, where Michigan pummeled Iowa 42-3. The disappointing performance seemed to encapsulate the disappointment of the season after climbing to #2 in the nation and limping to the back door of the Big Ten West in the final week of the regular season.

Kentucky, on the other hand, comes in on a three-game winning streak after demolishing the Louisville Cardinals in their final regular season game 52-21. The Wildcats averaged more than 33 points per game while also ranking inside the top-25 nationally in total defense.

Iowa will need to find some semblance of an offense after averaging under 24 points per game. But the defense once again provides some hope as the Hawkeyes continue to lead the nation in interceptions forced while Kentucky ranks near the bottom of the rankings in turnover margin.

As we count down to kickoff, here’s a look at the details for today’s season finale.

Date: Saturday, January 1st

Time: 12:00pm CT

Matchup: #22 Kentucky Wildcats (9-3, 5-3) vs. #15 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-3, 8-2)

Location: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

TV: ABC

Streaming: WatchESPN.Com

DraftKings Betting Line: Kentucky -3, O/U 44*

Game Prep

As you count down to kickoff, be sure to check out all of our coverage from throughout the week. You can easily access everything Kent State related in the #15 Iowa vs. #22 Kentucky Citrus Bowl Game Center.

Below are a few key items from throughout the week:

Opponent Interview: Iowa Football: Five Questions on the Kentucky Wildcats

Game Preview: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Kentucky Wildcats: Citrus Bowl Preview

Staff Predictions: The Pants Predicts: Iowa vs. Kentucky in the VRBO Citrus Bowl

