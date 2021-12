Iowa takes on Iowa State soon. After some speculation, it looks like Keegan Murray is playing.

Hawkeyes getting shots up. pic.twitter.com/pDr5ajVotq — Tom Kakert (@HawkeyeReport) December 10, 2021

Here’s our preview.

Here’s what else you need to know:

What: Iowa at Iowa State

When: 8:01 pm God’s Time

Where: Ames, Iowa

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio: @Iowa_Learfield (XM 195)

Stats: https://bit.ly/3DFShxR

Gamblin’: Iowa -4.5

Play nice in the comments.