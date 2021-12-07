So long, farewell: Tyrone Tracy enters the portal

Tyrone Tracy is the second member of the 2021 Iowa football Hawkeyes to enter the transfer portal, following Deuce Hogan’s suit from last week.

Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. is in the transfer portal per @RivalsPortal https://t.co/TpQtcaRlmw — Blair Sanderson (@BlairRIVALS) December 7, 2021

If you would have told me Tracy would eventually enter the portal at the start of the season, I’d probably be a little shocked. But after seeing the season play out, it’s not surprising in the least.

Tracy, who will have at least two but maybe three seasons of eligibility left at his next school (I have no idea what the rules are anymore, and if you do you’re lying) was nothing short of a star his freshman season in 2019 where he posted 36 catches for 589 yards and 2 touchdowns while adding another score and 39 yards on the ground with 6 carries.

In the following two seasons, he had just 29 catches for 260 yards and 2 scores combined, his rushing ability all but an afterthought.

Just a few weeks into the season, true freshman Keagan Johnson usurped him on the depth chart, while another true freshman, Arland Bruce, started gobbling up the jet sweeps we expected Tracy to receive. Cryptic Tweets were deleted by Tracy throughout the season, while less-cryptic Tweets from his family members remain.

The writing was all over the wall.

With two teenagers passing him by, and staring at the playbook of an enigmatic offense, Tracy will look for greener pastures. It’s tough to blame him, and easy to wish him the best of luck.