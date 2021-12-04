College Football Championship Weekend Open Thread

College Football’s Championship Weekend is upon us and for the first time since 2015, the Iowa Hawkeyes are a part of it. The Hawkeyes are set to face off with #2 Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game at 7pm CT on FOX, but before we get to that game there are several others on the docket this weekend.

The PAC-12 already kicked things off on Friday night as #17 Utah took down #10 Oregon 38-10 (after defeating Oregon 38-7 two weeks ago) to win the PAC-12 Championship and secure their spot in Pasadena for the Rose Bowl. We also saw UT-San Antonio take down Western Kentucky 49-41 to win the Conference USA Championship.

Today, there are eight more conference championship games, including the Big Ten Championship tonight. Things kick off at 11am CT as #9 Baylor faces off with #5 Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship on ABC. Oklahoma State won the first meeting 24-14 back in early October. At the same time, ESPN will have Northern Illinois against Kent State in the MAC Championship. Kent State won the previous matchup 52-47.

In the afternoon, the Mountain West keeps the action rolling at 2pm as Utah State takes on #19 San Diego State for the Mountain West Championship on FOX. Then at 2:30, Appalachian State and #24 Louisiana square off for the Sun Belt Championship on ESPN.

At 3pm CT, you’ve got both the SEC and AAC title games. It’s #21 Houston against #4 Cincinnati in the AAC Championship Game on ABC. CBS will have the SEC Championship Game featuring #1 Georgia and #3 Alabama.

As noted, the Hawkeyes and #2 Michigan are on FOX beginning at 7pm CT for the Big Ten Championship. ABC will air the ACC Championship Game at that time, featuring #15 Pitt and #16 Wake Forest.

Oh, and USC is at Cal at 10pm CT tonight in a game that means absolutely nothing because hooray PAC-12 football, right? That’s on FS1 if you’re looking for a night cap.

We’ll have a dedicated game thread for all the updates and discussion on Iowa vs Michigan, but feel free to get the conversation started here as well. The usual game thread rules still apply - play nice, avoid the personal attacks and report any spam.