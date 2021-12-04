13 Iowa Hawkeyes vs #2 Michigan Wolverines in the Big Ten Championship Game Thread

Game time is nearly here as the Iowa Hawkeyes face off with the Michigan Wolverines in the Big Ten Championship Game. This marks Iowa’s second appearance in the title game after falling just short against Michigan State in 2015. For Michigan, this is their first ever appearance in the Big Ten Championship.

Iowa looks to become the first team from the Big Ten West to win the championship game, but they have a tall task in front of them. The Wolverines come in fresh off of a dominating performance against the Ohio State Buckeyes while Iowa is coming off a come-from-behind victory at Nebraska.

The Hawkeyes have struggled offensively all season and will have their hands full with a Michigan defense that’s giving up just over 17 points per game with an impressive 33 sacks on the year. But Iowa’s defense is also giving up just over 17 points per game and comes in leading the nation in interceptions at 22.

Can the Iowa offense find a way to generate scores? Can the Hawkeye defense contain a Michigan offense that’s been rolling for most of the season? We’ll get answers to those questions and many more as the Hawkeyes and Wolverines face off from Indianapolis in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Here’s a quick reminder on the details.

Date: Saturday, December 4th

Time: 7:00pm CT

Matchup: #2 Michigan Wolverines (11-1, 8-1) vs. #13 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2, 7-2)

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

TV: FOX

Streaming: FoxSportsGo.Com

DraftKings Betting Line: Michigan -12, O/U 43.5*

The usual rules apply. Play nice in the comments and please report the spammers.

Go Hawks!

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.