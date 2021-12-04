13 Iowa Hawkeyes vs #2 Michigan Wolverines in the Big Ten Championship: How to Watch, Updated Betting Line + More

The Iowa Hawkeyes are right where Hawkeye fans thought they would be seven weeks ago, but not at all where anyone expected they would be about five weeks ago: the Big Ten Championship Game. After starting 6-0 and climbing to #2 nationally, Iowa dropped back-to-back games to Purdue and Wisconsin. But the Badgers stumbled in their season finale against Minnesota while the Hawkeyes rattled off four straight wins to close out the season and win the West for the first time since 2015.

Now they face off with the #2 Michigan Wolverines who come in riding a four-game winning streak of their own after they demolished Ohio State for the first time in a decade in their regular season finale. Michigan’s one loss on the season came at the hands of then-#8 Michigan State, but the Wolverines have had some close calls at the hands of Rutgers and Nebraska.

Michigan comes in averaging more than 37 points a game in an offense that’s been nearly perfectly balanced between running and passing. Running back Hassan Haskins has rushed for more than 1,200 yards and 18 touchdowns while quarterback Cade McNamara has thrown for more than 2,300 yards and 14 touchdowns with just 3 interceptions while completing more than 64% of his passes.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Wolverines are giving up just 17.3 points per game, led by defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and his 13 sacks. Collectively, Michigan has turned opponents over 15 times this year while racking up 33 team sacks.

As we count down to kickoff, here’s a look at the details for today’s season finale.

Date: Saturday, December 4th

Time: 7:00pm CT

Matchup: #2 Michigan Wolverines (11-1, 8-1) vs. #13 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2, 7-2)

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

TV: FOX

Streaming: FoxSportsGo.Com

DraftKings Betting Line: Michigan -11, O/U 43.5*

Game Prep

As you count down to kickoff, be sure to check out all of our coverage from throughout the week. You can easily access everything Kent State related in the #15 Iowa vs. #2 Michigan Game Center.

Below are a few key items from throughout the week:

Matchup to Watch: Matchup to watch: Michigan’s run defense vs. Tyler Goodson

Opponent Interview: Iowa Football: Five Questions on the Michigan Wolverines

Game Preview: Big Ten Championship Preview: Iowa vs. Michigan

Staff Predictions: The Pants Predicts: Iowa vs Michigan in the Big Ten Championship

