Iowa Women’s Basketball Falls to Duke

It’s never easy to go into Cameron Indoor Stadium and come out with a road win. If this follows a Covid shutdown, this becomes next to impossible. That was the case for the (4-1) Iowa women as they lost to Duke (7-0) 64-79.

It was a forgettable performance for the Hawkeyes, although it will be a great teaching point for the coaches going forward. Iowa returns its entire starting lineup from last year’s excellent team. The Hawks return McKenna Warnock, Monika Czinano, Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall, and Caitlin Clark.

Clark led the Hawkeyes in scoring with 22 points. She also had 9 rebounds, 8 assists, and just 2 turnovers. Her 3 point shooting was uncharacteristically off as she was just 1-13 from deep. That is an aberration. Monika Czinano had 21 points, 6 rebounds (the Hawks need her to improve her rebounding average from last year of 5.8), and she continues to make almost every basket she attempts (9 of 12 from 2pt and 3-3 from FT). Kate Martin had 12 points and 7 rebounds.

Iowa looks to improve on its defense from last year. They can score points but in order to make a Final Four you need to be able to defend. Here is a nice trap that leads to a turnover and a transition layup for Caitlin Clark.

The Hawkeyes will need to get more production from its bench. Also, the Hawks need to develop depth in the post. They will get a chance to do just that this Sunday as they play a talented Michigan State team at Carver-Hawkeye. Game time is 3pm and the game is on BTN. As always, Go Hawks!