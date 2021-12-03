The Pants Party is Going to Indy

Thanks for bearing with us as we worked through some technical difficulties earlier, I think we got it this time.
This week on the Pants Party, Ben cries for a while. That’s kinda it. Save for:
- Iowa football’s dumm win over Nebraska
- Iowa basketball’s smartt win over Virginia
- Why do close wins in basketball feel better than close wins in football?
- Alex Padilla revisionist history
- #banpersonalqbcoaches
- #banexpensivebuschlight
- #sendbentoindy
- How does Iowa beat this Michigan team?
- It probably doesn’t unless the Wolverines feel like gettin’ in the mud with us
- We don’t talk about it, but why is landlocked Indiana famous for shrimp cocktails?
- That’s more of a rhetorical question
- That’s it!
