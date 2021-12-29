Iowa Basketball: Hawkeyes vs. Western Illinois Updated Game Line, How to Watch and Game Thread

While Hawkeye fans are enjoying one of the most glorious weeks of the year, relaxing during that work lull between holidays in anticipation of the big bowl games this weekend, it’s time to tune in for some mid-week basketball action as the Iowa Hawkeyes play host to the Western Illinois Leathernecks. Of course, tune in is a relative term as tonight’s matchup is only set to be broadcast on BTN+. Despite three other games around the Big Ten being cancelled today, there are two other matchups slated for 7pm and thus Iowa is on the back burner.

Interestingly though, Iowa’s matchup with WIU may well be the best one of the evening. The Leathernecks come into the matchup at 10-3 and winners of six of their last seven despite a close loss to Nebraska-Omaha a week ago. Western took down the Nebraska Cornhuskers to open the season and has already racked up several wins over decent teams from the MAC. That’s helped jump WIU up to 124th in the NCAA’s NET rankings, making them a pretty solid Q3 opponent for the Hawkeyes.

Notably, Western also has a Hawkeye flavor to their roster. As our own Bartt Pierce pointed out in the full preview, WIU has four players averaging double figures on the season with their two leading scorers hailing from Bettendorf and Wapello, Iowa. The Leathernecks and their two leaders will surely have upset on their minds as they take the court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

As tip-off approaches, here’s a reminder on the details.

Broadcast Information

Opponent: Western Illinois Leathernecks

UPDATED Betting Lines: Iowa -190 //O/U 160.5 (DraftKings)

Game Time: 7:01 PM CST // Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena // Iowa City, IA (Tickets)

TV/Streaming: BTN+

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

