 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

All Eyes Podcast #32 - The Ultimate 2021 Big Ten Championship Game Preview

Rob Donaldson and Thad Nelson preview the upcoming Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines

By RobDonaldson
NCAA Football: Iowa at Nebraska Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

All I have to say is ... thank you Minnesota! #SkiUMah

Now that I just threw up in my own mouth a little, let’s get down to business. It’s Big Ten Championship week and the Hawkeyes are a part of it ... what an amazing feeling that is.

After a week off, Thad and I are back in the booth to give y’all the best Big Ten Championship preview that you’ll find anywhere. This won’t be an easy game, but there’s a path to victory and Thad and I are here to lay it all out for you.

Go Hawks!

More From Black Heart Gold Pants

Loading comments...