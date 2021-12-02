All Eyes Podcast #32 - The Ultimate 2021 Big Ten Championship Game Preview

All I have to say is ... thank you Minnesota! #SkiUMah

Now that I just threw up in my own mouth a little, let’s get down to business. It’s Big Ten Championship week and the Hawkeyes are a part of it ... what an amazing feeling that is.

After a week off, Thad and I are back in the booth to give y’all the best Big Ten Championship preview that you’ll find anywhere. This won’t be an easy game, but there’s a path to victory and Thad and I are here to lay it all out for you.

Go Hawks!