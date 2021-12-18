Iowa and Utah State at the Pentagon: how to watch, game thread, gambling stuff

Hey. The Iowa Hawkeyes play the Utah State Aggies at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

It would be poetic if Peyton Sandfort went off.

Couple links to get over the SEO word count and I have some time:

Today’s gamer by me. I’ll be watching rest vs. rust (cliche, I know), the backcourt rotation, and if a second scorer can emerge behind Keegan.

John Bohnenkamp on Filip Rebraca and his history in Sioux Falls, SD. He’s played four games at The Pentagon, averaging 11 points, but losing his most recent venture there which “left a sour taste in his mouth.”

Chad Leistikow on Connor McCaffery. In it, he reveals the eldest McCaffery child is fighting through back pain. Too soon to say if he’ll take his extra year or move on to bigger and better things:

All I really want to do is win. … I could play zero minutes, it really wouldn’t matter to me. I’ll still try to affect our team and be somebody (teammates) can come to with questions.

There are a lot of Iowa City West players with ties to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

My favorite Christmas songs are Wham!’s “Last Christmas” and Britney Spears’ “My Only Wish (This Year).” Dan Folgelberg’s “Same Old Lang Syne” is a wild song.

Love Hard was a really fun Netflix movie. Their version of “Baby It’s Cold Outside” was a treat.

Broadcast Information

Opponent: Utah State Aggies (Logan, UT // Mountain West)

Betting Lines: Iowa -6.5 // O/U 152 (DraftKings)

Game time: 8:10 PM CST // Saturday, December 18, 2021

Location: Sanford Pentagon // Sioux Falls, SD

TV: BTN // Cory Provus & Jess Settles

Online/Mobile: Fox Sports

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Live Stats: Sidearm Sports

My Ponk? OVER 152. We don’t see Iowa’s offense stall as much as it did in a hostile Hilton Coliseum.

Go Hawks, and play nice in the comments!