College Football Early Signing Period Open Thread

It’s national signing day across the world of college football. While Hawkeye fans are largely focused on Iowa and the 12 commitments they held entering the day, as well as the 5-6 prospects announcing decisions today, there are loads of prospects across the country making their announcements. With all the news and no ability to comment on the NSD stream, we’re opening up a thread to discuss all things early signing period.

As a reminder, there are full stories on each and every signing for the Hawkeyes in the Early Signing Period stream, as well as the new commitments that are rolling in throughout the day. Feel free to comment on those announcements here as well. As a quick refresher, here’s a look at the timeline for new announcements you can expect to see content on all day.

Announcement & Signing Day Ceremony times were are paying close attention to today: https://t.co/msnlGePfY0



Landyn Van Kekerix 10:00 AM CT



Brian Allen Jr. 12:00 PM CT



Olando Trader 1:30 PM CT



Koen Entringer 2:00 PM CT



Keyron Crawford 2:30 PM CT



TJ Hall 3:00 PM CT pic.twitter.com/6cYhQVu99B — Blair Sanderson (@BlairRIVALS) December 15, 2021

As of noon CT, the Hawkeyes have gone two for two on those signing day announcements. Look for Iowa to land at least two more and potentially all four.

B MMMM!!! Big time addition to the @HawkeyeFootball Defense! pic.twitter.com/VGDGwG9dFW — Tyler Barnes (@TylerBarnesIOWA) December 15, 2021

Outside of Hawkeye football, we’ve already seen some incredible news that is rocking the college football landscape as the nation’s top recruit, Travis Hunter, decommitted from Florida State today. He instead pledged to FCS Jackson State.

Jackson State, a Historically Black College and University, is of course coached by Deion Sanders. The decision to play at an HBCU rather than a premier power 5 program is potentially a game changer for Sanders, Hunter and college football. Hunter is reportedly getting some serious NIL money in what is proving to be a game changer for athletes across the country.

In other news, we’re seeing decommitments and new commitments at several of Iowa’s rivals, including Iowa State and Nebraska. There are aa lot of moving parts to keep track of so feel free to share news and notes in the comments here.

