Iowa Football Recruiting: 3-Star OL Jack Dotzler Signs With Hawkeyes

Take that cheeseheads!

By BenjaminRoss
@jack_dotzler

Iowa got itself another big body in this class with the signing of 6-7 offensive lineman Jack Dotzler.

A three-star recruit from Wisconsin, Dotzler has “born a Hawkeye” pinned to his Twitter account telling me he has familial ties to the Hawks. Or he just has an affinity for Tristan Wirfs, Brandon Scherff and all the other bullies Iowa’s put on the OL over the years.

His offer sheet is about as impressive as it gets with Wisconsin, Penn State, Michigan State, Vanderbilt, Indiana, Iowa State and the Ivy Leagues extending interest to Dotzler.

He played varsity basketball so he’s not cement-footed, and Waunakee won Wisconsin’s D-2 state championship this year, so he’s a champion. I like those things for my offensive lineman, and I look forward to Dotzler paving the way for years to come.

Jack Dotzler, OL
Ht: 6’7”
Wt: 275 lbs
Hometown: Waunakee, WI (Waunakee)
Stars: 247 Sports - 3; Rivals - 3

