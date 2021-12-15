Iowa Football Recruiting: 3-Star Michigan DB Koen Entringer Commits to Hawkeyes

For a long stretch during the recruiting cycle for the class of 2022, Hawkeye fans had some consternation over the lack of commitments for Iowa. More specifically, it was the lack of commitments in the secondary.

The Hawkeyes have owned the position group, winning five of the last ten Big Ten Defensive Back of the year awards, under the direction of Phil Parker. But as of a week ago, Iowa had no commitments at the position for the class of 2022. That changed very quickly.

Last week, Iowa landed their highest rated recruit in 15 years as Southeast Polk 5-star Xavier Nwankpa announced his decision to stay home with the Hawkeyes. That was a major boost to the class and its momentum. But today, Iowa got perhaps just as big of news as they land a commitment from a fast-rising DB from the state of Michigan whose offer list was beginning to rival that of Nwankpa’s.

On signing day, 3-star defensive back Koen Entringer announced his decision to play at Iowa over a top-4 that included Boston College, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Entringer is a big time get for the Hawkeyes. An under the radar prospect before his senior season, he was committed to Central Michigan since June. But with an impressive showing all year, his recruitment exploded in the last few months and Entringer officially decommitted from CMU in November.

Offers poured in from Michigan, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Utah, Boston College, Maryland, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, and of course Iowa. For some time, it looked like Michigan or Wisconsin would be the team to beat, but a visit to Iowa City on the final day of the recruiting period seemed to help vault Iowa to the top.

As a prospect, Entringer is a versatile athlete who could project a couple of places at Iowa. He comes in at 6’2” and 195 pounds as a senior in high school, which is long for a corner but a great frame regardless of position.

Entringer finished his senior season with 88 total tackles, including 64 solos, with 3 tackles for loss, a pair of forced fumbles and an interception on the defensive side of the ball. On offense, he totaled 444 yards and 6 TDs on 26 receptions for 17 yards per reception. He also added a pair of kickoff returns for touchdown.

He has the quickness and raw speed to line up at corner, similar to what we saw Iowa do with true freshman Cooper DeJean this season, but like DeJean he projects more naturally to safety. That’s where he spent most of his defensive snaps at Walled Lake in Michigan and it’s where he jumps off the tape.

Entringer shows great instincts for sniffing out plays and appears to be shot out of a cannon, much like we saw on film from current Hawkeyes Sebastian Castro. He explodes through contact with great form. Given his abilities in coverage and prowess in the run game, Entringer may be a candidate to compete with Xavier Nwankpa for time at Iowa’s Cash position early in his career.

Wherever he ultimately plays, the Hawkeyes got a great one out of the state of Michigan.

Welcome to the Iowa Hawkeyes Koen Entringer!

Koen Entringer, DB

Ht: 6’2”

Wt: 195 lbs

Hometown: Walled Lake, MI (Walled Lake)

Stars: 247 Sports - 3; Rivals - 3