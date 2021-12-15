Iowa Football Recruiting: 3-Star WR Jacob Bostick Signs With Hawkeyes

Hopefully following in the suit of Charlie Jones, Iowa got another receiver from the Chicago suburbs, with Palatine’s Jacob Bostick making it official on this day of days.

Bostick appears to be the lone receiver in this class, which isn’t super concerning when you consider the youth of the wide receiver room at the present.

He holds a pretty decent offer sheet, with Cincinnati, Illinois, Louisville and Pittsburgh on his list of suitors.

Bostick originally committed in July and never wavered since. He’s a big receiver who will have the opportunity to build come chemistry with incoming QB Carson May.

Jacob Bostick, WR

Ht: 6’2”

Wt: 175 lbs

Hometown: Palatine, Illinois (Palatine)

Stars: 247 Sports - 3; Rivals - 3