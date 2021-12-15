 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Iowa Football Recruiting: 4-Star QB Carson May Signs With Hawkeyes

The quarterback of the class

By BenjaminRoss
@CarsonMay_3

Let’s hope Iowa’s quarterback this class is a good one, because in short order I suspect he’ll be one of the most popular guys on campus.

Carson May is a big-armed pro-style QB from Oklahoma, which is the type of guy Iowa likes to get under center.

I bet he can sneak it.

May was recently named Oklahoma’s 2A-2 player of the year, and is the No. 1 QB recruit in the state. He was recently elevated to a 4-star prospect by 247, so take that as you will.

He ended his senior year with a passer rating just over 125, slinging 180 completions on 287 attempts for 32 touchdowns, 4 interceptions and just over 2,700 yards. He also ran it 151 times for 433 yards and 11 scores.

May doesn’t have the most impressive offer sheet, but he’s big, he can sling it, and he’s ours.

Carson May, QB
Ht: 6’5”
Wt: 220 lbs
Hometown: Jones, Oklahoma (Jones)
Stars: 247 Sports - 4; Rivals - 3

