Iowa Football Recruiting: 3-Star OL Kale Krogh Signs With Hawkeyes

The next great in-state offensive lineman project for your Hawkeyes could be in this class, and his name is Kale Krogh.

Krogh, a two-way lineman for Ballard, could also potentially flip to the other side of the ball and clean up there, too. Krogh was recently named first team all-state by the DMR, shining on an offensive line that gave up just 10 sacks on the year.

He also plays basketball and participates in Track and Field, checking all the multi-sport boxes this staff likes to see. With an offer sheet that also includes Minnesota, Bowling Green, and Dartmouth, Krogh smartly chose to stay in-state.

Kale Krogh, OL

Ht: 6’6”

Wt: 265 lbs

Hometown: Huxley, Iowa (Ballard)

Stars: 247 Sports - 3; Rivals - 3

Lotsa good pancakes here.