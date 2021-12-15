Iowa Football Recruiting: Linebacker Jayden Montgomery Signs With Hawkeyes

Getting a recruit out of the state of Wisconsin is always good for the Iowa Hawkeyes. But adding a legacy prospect who has NFL ties is a bonus Iowa fans will take all day every day.

That’s exactly what the Hawkeyes have done today as legacy Hawk Jayden Montgomery signed his letter of intent to follow in the footsteps of his father, Jerry Montgomery, and continue the legacy in Iowa City.

Jayden Montgomery

LB 5’11”, 225 lbs

Suamico, WI (Bay Port HS)

Rivals 2 stars, 247 3 stars

Jayden Montgomery was born to be a Hawkeye. His father, Jerry, played for both Hayden Fry and Kirk Ferentz from 1998-2002.

Jerry Montgomery is the current defensive line coach for the Green Bay Packers. Jayden has not had an easy go of it in high school. He has dealt with numerous injuries his junior and senior years in high school. In fact, Jayden played just 15 snaps his senior season. Because of this there is not a great deal of recruiting buzz for the younger Montgomery. What the Hawks are getting is a football player who wants to make up for lost time.

Almost all of Montgomery’s film is from his junior year. What the Hawkeyes are getting is a tough, physical football player who plays like a coach’s kid. He has good instincts and his tackling form is fundamentally sound. He is one of those defenders who tackles through the ball carrier.

Jayden played some running back on offense. As you would expect he’s a north-and-south runner. He shows good power but still possesses some cutback ability/athleticism. Defensively what most stands out to me is that Montgomery is very difficult to block. He has good lateral movement and his film shows him shedding many blocks and making the tackle. He also has a number of clips where he is one of the gunners on the kickoff team. He’s quite a load sprinting the length of the field. If you have any questions about his athleticism, here is a video he posted.

51 Inches! Working to be more explosive going into this season. Grinding harder than ever pic.twitter.com/GmyDEYBr0J — Jayden Montgomery (@JaydenMontgo02) March 3, 2021

Jayden will be able to come in, get completely healthy, and then contribute to Iowa’s special teams and the linebacker room. It’s special for every Hawkeye to wear the black and gold and run on the field for the swarm. For someone who has grown up being a Hawkeye and now has the chance to follow in his father’s footsteps? That has to be unreal.

Welcome aboard, Jayden Montgomery and Go Hawks!