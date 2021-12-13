Tyler Linderbaum, Riley Moss earn AP all-American honors

Tyler Linderbaum, fresh off his Rimington honor, was named a first-team all-American by the Associated Press this afternoon. Cornerback Riley Moss was given a third-team designation by the outlet as well.

Linderbaum is the 28th Iowa football player to earn consensus all-America honors. The Hawkeyes have now had a consensus all-American for three consecutive seasons, the first time in school history.

The SEC leads all conferences with nine players named to the AA team, with the Big Ten in second at five players. Joining Linderbaum on the first team is Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III, Purdue’s David Bell, and Michigan’s Jake Moody and Aidan Hutchinson.

While it seems all but guaranteed Linderbaum will forgo his senior year to enter the NFL draft, he hasn’t made a public decision yet.

Moss, a senior, has more or less stated his draft intentions by accepting an invite to the Senior Bowl.

