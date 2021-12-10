Tyler Goodson declares for NFL draft

Tyler Goodson is the first Iowa underclassmen to forgo years of eligibility to jump in the waters of the NFL draft.

After breaking on to the scene as un uber-talented true freshman in 2019, Goodson had himself the world’s quietest 1,151-yard season as a junior this year. The last time an Iowa running back hit that mark was Akrum Wadley in 2017.

Goodson averaged a healthy 4.5 yards a pop this season, which is somewhat hard to believe in retrospect, despite being down from his 5.33 average a year ago. He also snagged 31 balls for 247 yards and a score this year.

Goodson will forgo the Citrus Bowl as he prepares for the draft.

The news is somewhat surprising as he was no doubt pegged to continue RB1 duties next season for what can only be an improved offense (unless rock bottom has a basement), but Gavin Williams’ role did also seem to increase as the season wore on, culminating in a career-high 12 attempts against Michigan for the redshirt freshman.

We’ve always know Goodson had eyes for the NFL, what with his Twitter persona and YouTube videos he’s put out, so he must suspect now is a good time to go and get the money.

Best of luck to TG15.