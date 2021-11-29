Iowa 75, Virginia 74: TAKE THAT

Jordan Bohannon scored 20 points and Keegan Murray notched another 18 in an ELECTRIC 75-74 win over Virginia.
Bohannon made his first three pointer 80 seconds into the game and didn’t really stop, finishing 6-9 from deep. The Iowa offense surged as its defense looked as lockdown as ever, giving the Black and Gold room to enjoy 7 and 15-point runs to amass its red-hot start.
Iowa took a 20 point lead briefly with just under three minutes to go in the half following a jumper from Joe Toussaint, but an 8-2 Virginia run that feasted on Iowa’s scoring-first lineup made it a 44-30 Hawkeye lead at the break.
The Cavaliers surged at the start of the second frame, as Jayden Gardner knocked down a quick eight points—but he and Bohannon traded deep knockdowns to keep Iowa at arm’s length.
Every-time it felt like Virginia was amounting a comeback, there’d be an answer in the form of Keegan Murray’s elbow or a made three from Patrick McCaffery (or another strong drive from P-Mac).
And then, Taine Murray, Kihei Clark, and Kadin Shedrick notched 8 straight points while Iowa came up empty handed on three trips on offense to cut the lead to 58-52 with just over 10 minutes to play.
Keegan Murray made a three before going down hard after a Shedrick made shot. Murray limped back to the bench and then the locker room.
With his brother away, Kris Murray made a three to give Iowa a comfier 9-point lead.
Keegan returned the court with 7 minutes to go and sparred with Virginia’s Murray. Iowa went with a big lineup when it needed to score, and that didn’t really cut it. Toussaint was re-inserted after a Taine Murray alley-oop and Filip Rebraca got the biggest second-chance bucket of the night to make it 66-61.
After a defensive effort, Bohannon delivered an electric oop of his own to Keegan Murray and Iowa was back up 68-61.
Ope, just gonna slip past ya here... #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/2r2YbtR6mz— Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) November 30, 2021
Rebraca and Taine Murray traded buckets with just over 3 minutes to go, and Iowa returned to its zone before going back to Rebraca and drawing Shedrick’s third foul.
Rebraca went a crucial 0fer at the line, letting Virginia make it a one-possesion game after a Taine Murray knockdown from three.
An off-ball foul on Rebraca put Iowa in the bonus, but he missed his third chance of the night.
Virginia secured its first lead since it was 2-0 on the ensuing possession, when the evil Murray made his fourth three of the night.
Down 71-70, Jordan Bohannon answered.
Kiehei Clark then benefitted from some bullshit, Bohannon tried to heat check after hero ball, Toussaint got mugged, and with 16 seconds left, down 74-73, Iowa went back to... JOE TOUSSAINT.
WHAT A FINISH HAWKEYES pic.twitter.com/NzptD8twbW— Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 30, 2021
Virginia had a chance with 5 seconds left.
PAT.
SWAT.
THAT.
SHIT.
IOWA WIN, 75-74.
