Iowa Basketball at Virginia: How to Watch, Listen and Game Thread

The Iowa Hawkeyes are set to hit the road for the first time in this young 2021-2022 college basketball season. After running the table through six relatively soft opponents, the competition steps up a level as Iowa will not only hit the road for the first time, but also face their first power six conference opponent.

The Cavaliers enter the matchup riding a four game winning streak that included taking down Georgia and Providence to win the roman Legends Classic. They’re led by senior forward Jayden Gardner who enters tonight averaging 13.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Gardner will match up with the nation’s leading scorer as Keegan Murray looks to continue his incredible start. The sophomore is averaging 25.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game for a team that leads the nation with 97.2 points per game.

While it will be two forwards leading each team, they will be playing two entirely different styles of basketball. The Hawkeyes come into tonight 6th in the nation in adjusted tempo while Virginia is dead last (358th per KenPom) and averaging just 61.4 points per game (328th out of 350 per the NCAA).

Here’s a quick reminder of the details on tonight’s matchup and how to follow along.

Opponent: Virginia Cavaliers (5-2, 0-0 ACC)

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Virginia -2 // O/U 130

Game time: 6:00 PM CST // Monday, November 29, 2021

Location: John Paul Jones Arena // Charlottesville, VA

TV: ESPN2

Online/Mobile: WatchESPN.com

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Live Stats: StatBroadcast

For a full preview of Iowa vs. Virginia, check out our game preview from earlier Monday morning.

