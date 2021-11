IOWA TO FACE MICHIGAN IN BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP

I will say this one time and one time only:

GOD BLESS P.J. FLECK

Why?

BECAUSE JUST LIKE WE ALL THOUGHT, EVERYONE, YOUR IOWA HAWKEYES ARE BIG TEN WEST CHAMPIONS AND WILL FACE THE BIG TEN EAST-CHAMPION MICHIGAN WOLVERINES NEXT WEEKEND AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM WITH A BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP ON THE LINE.

WE PLANNED IT THIS WAY, RIGHT? NOBODY EVER DOUBTED THIS, RIGHT? (I did). WE ALL THOUGHT WE WOULD BE FACING MICHIGAN, RIGHT?

MUCH MORE TO COME BUT FOR NOW...

OH MY GOD IT’S HAPPENING!!!!!!111!!!11!