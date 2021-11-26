16 Iowa Hawkeyes at Nebraska Cornhuskers Game Thread

Happy Black Friday, Hawkeye fans! Hope you all enjoyed some rest and relaxation on Thanksgiving and were able to spend time with those most important to you. It’s time to grab those leftover turkey sandwiches and kick back in front of the TV for a happy helping of Friday football.

Your Iowa Hawkeyes are looking to close out the regular season with their 10th win of the year as they take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln. Iowa has won six straight Heroes Games and hasn’t lost at Nebraska since 2011. But this Husker group, despite their 3-8 record, seems built a bit different than recent iterations. They’ve got some semblance of a defense and have committed to building things along the lines. That’s led to a series of close losses despite a difficult schedule this season.

Now the Huskers are set to face off with the Hawkeyes without their starting quarterback as Adrian Martinez will not suit up today due to a shoulder injury. On the other sideline, it will again be Alex Padilla under center for the Hawkeyes, though Spencer Petras has re-emerged on the depth chart and is reportedly healthy enough to go should things turn south for Padilla.

Can Padilla lead Iowa to their fourth consecutive win and their seventh straight over Nebraska? Or will the Huskers end their current losing streak both this season and against Iowa? We’ll have our answers soon enough!

Here’s a quick reminder on the details.

Date: Friday, November 26th

Time: 12:30pm CT

Matchup: #16 Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2, 6-2) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-8, 1-7)

Location: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE

TV: BTN

Streaming: FoxSportsGo.com

Weather Forecast: sunny with temps in the upper-50s, 3% chance of rain

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Nebraska -1, O/U 41*

Go Hawks!

