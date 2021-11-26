16 Iowa Hawkeyes at Nebraska Cornhuskers: How to Watch, Updated Betting Line + More

The Iowa Hawkeyes are set to close out the 2021 regular season as they travel to Lincoln, Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers. Iowa comes into today’s matchup at 9-2 on the season and riding a three-game winning streak, while the Huskers enter at 3-8 with a five-game losing streak.

While the Huskers have struggled to find wins this year, they’ve played a number of close games against stiff competition. All but one of Nebraska’s eight losses, a 9-point home loss to Ohio State, have come by just one score. That’s become a bit of a theme for the Huskers under head coach Scott Frost, who is 5-19 in one score games at Nebraska.

Along with the three-game winning streak on the season, Iowa enters the Black Friday showdown riding a six-game winning streak over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Hawkeyes have not lost in Lincoln since Nebraska’s inaugural season in the Big Ten back in 2011. They look to continue that streak today and keep their hopes of a Big Ten West title alive.

Both teams enter this one without the quarterback who began the season as their starter. While the Hawkeyes have been playing with former backup Alex Padilla since starter Spencer Petras left during the win at Northwestern, Nebraska is poised to start their first game without start Adrian Martinez today. We learned on Monday that Martinez would miss the matchup with Iowa due to a shoulder injury. Nebraska is expected to start freshman Logan Smothers in his absence.

As we count down to kickoff, here’s a look at the details for today’s season finale.

Date: Friday, November 26th

Time: 12:30pm CT

Matchup: #16 Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2, 6-2) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-8, 1-7)

Location: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE

TV: BTN

Streaming: FoxSportsGo.com

Weather Forecast: sunny with temps in the upper-50s, 3% chance of rain

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Nebraska -1, O/U 41*

