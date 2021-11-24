The Pants Party Enjoys the Wins

Here’s the turkey you didn’t order!
In an action-packed holiday episode of the party with pants, Harrison monologues mostly on his in-person experiences at Iowa football vs. Illinois and Iowa basketball vs. Western Michigan. Two wins for the price of one!
Furthermore:
- Extend Matt Nagy
- Extend Charlie Jones
- Ben lives under a literal and metaphorical bridge
- Keegan Murray is a star
- More basketball talk
- Scott Frost has never beaten Kirk Ferentz
- Pay $1000 to hear Ben speak at the Phoenix I Club watch party on Friday
