The Pants Party Enjoys the Wins

Bring on peach basket fever

By BenjaminRoss
A Turkey Farm Ahead Of Thanksgiving Holiday

Here’s the turkey you didn’t order!

In an action-packed holiday episode of the party with pants, Harrison monologues mostly on his in-person experiences at Iowa football vs. Illinois and Iowa basketball vs. Western Michigan. Two wins for the price of one!

Furthermore:

  • Extend Matt Nagy
  • Extend Charlie Jones
  • Ben lives under a literal and metaphorical bridge
  • Keegan Murray is a star
  • More basketball talk
  • Scott Frost has never beaten Kirk Ferentz
  • Pay $1000 to hear Ben speak at the Phoenix I Club watch party on Friday

