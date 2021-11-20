17 Iowa Hawkeyes vs Illinois Fighting Illini Game Thread

For the final time in 2021, the Iowa Hawkeyes are set to take to Duke Slate Field at Kinnick Stadium. Fresh off their seventh straight win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers, the Hawkeyes are set to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini in a quest to extend their existing seven game winning streak over the Illini to eight in a row.

For their part, Illinois comes in fresh off of a bye with wins over that same Gopher squad and the Penn State Nittany Lions in two of their last three games. The Illini have allowed fewer than 24 points in their last seven outings under new head coach and former Hawkeye Bret Bielema. But ol’ Bert isn’t back in Iowa City today due to a positive COVID-19 test result earlier in the week.

Instead, the Illini will look to stop Iowa’s winning streak with assistant head coach and wide receivers coach George McDonald at the helm. Can Illinois channel their recent defensive prowess to stifle an Iowa offense that has struggled for much of the season? Or will new starting quarterback Alex Padilla again be able to dial up the big play to open up the Hawkeye offense? Answers to those and many more questions will be answered soon enough as the Hawkeyes face off with the Illini from Iowa City.

Here’s a quick reminder on the details.

Date: Saturday, November 20th

Time: 1:00pm CT

Matchup: Illinois Fighting Illini (4-6, 3-4) at #17 Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2, 5-2)

Location: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA

TV: FS1

Streaming: FoxSportsGo.com

Weather Forecast: mostly cloudy with temps in the low-50s, 0% chance of rain

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Iowa -13, O/U 38.5*

Go Hawks!

